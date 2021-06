Being from Buffalo and coming up like many of us did in this community, really gives Buffalo a special place in the hearts of anyone that looks to give back to this community. I recently spoke with movie director and producer Korey Green and he shares that exact same sentiment. Korey is known for one of his latest streaming platforms Skovutv.com, he has also directed and co-produced The Blackness Project and The Roman which is available on amazon. Korey is often asked by many of his peers, why haven't you left Buffalo yet? and like many motivated movers in this town, Korey said, "he feels like there is still so much more he can do here."