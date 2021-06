Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.