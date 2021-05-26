Cancel
WATCH: Super Flower Blood Moon In Bloom

By News 9
news9.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at the Super Flower Blood Moon, the only lunar eclipse of 2021. May's full moon is called the Flower Moon. When it passes through Earth's shadow, it appears red so they call it "blood moon."

www.news9.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Moon#Flower Moon#Super Flower#Full Moon#Lunar Eclipse
