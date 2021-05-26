WATCH: Super Flower Blood Moon In Bloom

Space fans, get ready! The last super moon of the year is going to be making an appearance in just a few weeks. On June 24, 2021, we’ll see our last super moon of the year, a strawberry moon. The moon has fascinated humanity for years, and it’s easy to see why. It’s incredible that something so far away affects the tides and even the migration and reproduction cycles of birds. This particular celestial event will be visible across the United States and you won’t want to miss it – so mark your calendar!