Florida State

Today in History: The evacuation of some 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk began in 1940

 29 days ago

Today is Wednesday, May 26, the 146th day of 2021. There are 219 days left in the year. On May 26, 1940, Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of some 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, began during World War II. On this date:. In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure...

