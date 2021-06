LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services announced today that seven new fire engines were transferred to agencies across the Southland. The Type VI fire engines were transferred to Los Angeles and Orange County fire jurisdictions as part of the California Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System, according to a Cal OES statement. The engines are used in wildland and urban fire responses due to their versatility, maneuverability, off-road abilities and firefighting capabilities.