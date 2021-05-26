Cancel
Henderson, TX

Ruth Anna Bowser Cobb

thehendersonnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Ruth Anna Bowser Cobb, 90, of Henderson, passed from this life on May 21, 2021. She was born June 27, 1930 in Seminole, Oklahoma to the late Thelma Bowser Webb and Lawrence P. Bowser and has lived at 1000 Webb Street in Henderson, TX for 46 years. Ruth worked as a nurse for Dr. Wolf and Dr. Perricone in Henderson. Ruth had been an active member of First Baptist Church since 1980. She happily served her church in many areas and was pleased to have been a Sunday School teacher of girls. She loved God and her church family. She was an active member of Volunteer Christian Builders for 30 years and both loved serving the Lord and serving with her VCB family.

www.thehendersonnews.com
