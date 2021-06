A father based in Texas accidentally shot his 9-year-old son in the chest after he believed he was being followed by another car. Last Friday at around 11 p.m., the father allegedly engaged in a road rage incident during a drive home with his child. After engaging in a confrontation with another driver on his way into Houston’s Fifth Ward, the man pulled out a gun to protect himself and his son when he thought the vehicle was following them home, according to ABC News affiliate KTKR.