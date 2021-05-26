Man Shot, Killed in Lynwood, Second Man Wounded

LYNWOOD (CNS) - A man in his 40s was shot and killed in an apparent gang-related incident in Lynwood, and the shooter was at large this morning, authorities said. Deputies from the Century Station responded about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday to a gunshot victim call in a motel parking lot in the 10800 block of Atlantic Avenue, near Imperial Highway, where they found two men in a white SUV suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.