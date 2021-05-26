Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynwood, CA

Man Shot, Killed in Lynwood, Second Man Wounded

Posted by 
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LYNWOOD (CNS) - A man in his 40s was shot and killed in an apparent gang-related incident in Lynwood, and the shooter was at large this morning, authorities said. Deputies from the Century Station responded about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday to a gunshot victim call in a motel parking lot in the 10800 block of Atlantic Avenue, near Imperial Highway, where they found two men in a white SUV suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

kfiam640.iheart.com
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynwood, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lynwood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime Stoppers#White Men#The Century Station#Man#Suspect#Apparent Gunshot Wounds#Investigators#Authorities#Assaults#Imperial Highway#Atlantic Avenue#Parking#Deputy Tracy Koerner#Photo#Getty Images#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Bellflower, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Man Shot to Death in Bellflower

BELLFLOWER (CNS) - A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in Bellflower and the shooter was on the loose this morning. Deputies assigned to the Lakewood Sheriff's Station responded about 7 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 9200 block of Mandale Street, between Clark Avenue and Lakewood Boulevard, where they were directed to an unresponsive man in a rear bedroom, according to Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspects Sought

LONG BEACH (CNS) - Authorities today identified a man who was fatally shot in Long Beach during a confrontation with two suspects who were being sought. Officers sent to the 100 block of West Forhan Street about 10:35 p.m. Monday on reports of a shooting found the wounded man on a sidewalk, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Pomona, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Gang Member Arrested After Gun Found in Vehicle

POMONA (CNS) - A gang member on active probation was jailed this morning after police in Pomona found a gun in his vehicle. Officers with the Major Crimes Task Force were in the area of Holt and Dudley avenues about 1:15 a.m. when they spotted the 31-year-old man standing near his vehicle under the carport of Dudley's Car Wash, according to Sgt. M. Medellin of the Pomona Police Department.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Man Fatally Shot in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY (CNS) - A man was fatally shot in Sun Valley, and his killer remained at large today, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. Wednesday near the 7900 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics took the 43-year-old Los Angeles...
Lynwood, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Street Vendor Robbed, Beaten in Lynwood

LYNWOOD (CNS) - A street vendor who has worked in the Lynwood area for more than 10 years was attacked and robbed, and police today were searching for four girls suspected of the attack. Marilaura Lopez was working in the area of Oakwood Avenue and State Street just before 6:30...
San Marino, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Three Arrested Following Vehicle Chase in San Marino

SAN MARINO (CNS) - San Marino police arrested three people who led them on a chase in a stolen car, authorities said today. Officers saw the vehicle near Huntington Drive and San Marino Avenue after receiving an alert via an automated license plate reading system about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday that indicated it had been reported stolen, according to the San Marino Police Department.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Homeless Man Suspected of Assault in Venice Arrested

VENICE (CNS) - A 45-year-old homeless man suspected of knocking another man unconscious in an apparently random attack in Venice has been arrested, authorities announced Wednesday. Macio Harger allegedly approached the man at about 12:40 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Ocean Front Walk and punched him in his...
Garden Grove, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Raid at Illegal Gambling Operation in Garden Grove Nets 19 Arrests

GARDEN GROVE (CNS) - Police made 19 arrests at an illegal gambling operation in a Garden Grove neighborhood, authorities said this morning. Police responded about 7 p.m. Wednesday to the 10000 block of McMichael Drive, near Brookhurst Street, and determined a residence “was in fact operating as an illegal gambling establishment,'' according to Sgt. Troy Haller of the Garden Grove Police Department.