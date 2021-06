Funeral services for Mrs. Joy Kelly, 72, of Troup, will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Bar None Cowboy Church with Jason Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., one hour before the service at the church.