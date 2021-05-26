Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

A Recruiter Dishes on Why Restaurants Really Can’t Find Enough Staff

By Jessica Sidman
Washingtonian.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurants are finally allowed to operate at 100-percent capacity, but that doesn’t mean all of them are able to. The latest industry crisis: not enough employees to staff all the eating and drinking establishments suddenly emerging from the pandemic fog. The staffing shortage has been a big story for years, as DC’s dining scene boomed. Now, however, the crunch is the most intense it’s ever been. We talked with hospitality industry recruiter (and former chef) Chris Floyd of Capital Restaurant Resources about why cooks and servers are hesitant to return to the industry—or leaving it altogether—and how businesses are trying to woo them back.

www.washingtonian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wages And Salaries#Sous Chef#Food Drink#Gm#Marriott#Home Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Costco's Gluten-Free Multigrain Bread Is Turning Heads

If you've ever adhered to a gluten-free diet, or are currently doing so, then you know it can sometimes be challenging to find the foods you can eat that still taste great — and not like cardboard. While flour-y, gluten-y delights such as pancakes, pasta, and, a great slice of bread might be off the table, the great thing is there are always swaps to be had so you can eat with friends and still enjoy the same meals, with a few modifications.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Chain Restaurant Steaks, Ranked From Worst To Best

A night out on the town for a steak diner is one of the rare restaurant excursions when opting for a chain may actually be to your benefit. There are three main factors at play here: quality, because steakhouse chains have the hook-up on some primo beef; equipment, particularly those inferno-inducing broilers that produce an otherworldly char; and experience, because steak isn't that difficult to perfect, and if chefs are preparing hundreds of orders a day they're bound to nail the cook (well, at least most of the time).
California Statethesaxon.org

California restaurants can’t get employees

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Sherry Villanueva’s restaurants in Santa Barbara employed 350 people before the coronavirus pandemic forced their closure. Now that California’s economy is fully revived, only about 250 workers have returned. Villanueva would employ another hundred, if he could, but he cannot find people to fill those positions.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Is Olive Garden Really Closing Forever?

There has been some recent chatter on the internet that the popular Italian chain restaurant, Olive Garden, may soon be closing their doors for good. Understandably, this rumor has upset fans of their affordable prices and breadsticks deal. Luckily, the rumor, which started as the result of an online advertisement that ran in December of 2020, seems to be unfounded.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

These Three Popular Fast-Food Items Are Getting More Expensive, Restauranteurs Say

Growing costs of labor and ingredients are pushing up menu prices at fast-food and full-service restaurants nationwide. Chipotle, for example, recently announced that the increase of average hourly wages which it recently implemented will be reflected in the prices of its burritos and tacos. Similarly, the strain on the supply chain of major staple ingredients, like chicken and flour, will hike up the prices of several beloved fast-food mainstays.
Ridgewood, NJroi-nj.com

If restaurant can’t serve food, does it have to pay rent?

Restaurants have to use their place of business for the obvious: eating and drinking. It’s often written into the language of leases with landlords. But, what happens when a state government, concerned about the spread of COVID-19, says you can’t do that?. That question is central in a first-of-its-kind legal...
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

39% of restaurants couldn't pay their June rents, survey finds

About 2 of every 5 restaurants in the United States were unable to pay their full rents for June on time, with operators thwarted in part by their inability to restaff as dining rooms fully reopened, according to a new survey. The latest monthly canvass by Alignable, an online network...
RestaurantsGrub Street

Restaurants Are Struggling to Find Workers. Here’s Why.

For most of the past 14 years, I’ve been a waiter. I’ve worked 70-hour weeks. I’ve left work at 3:00 a.m, only to show back up at 10:00 a.m., after getting robbed on my way home. I’ve ignored injuries to avoid the hassle of getting my shift covered. The job...
Real EstatePosted by
Millionacres

If Restaurants Don't Find Workers, They Can't Survive

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!. Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide. *By submitting your email you consent...
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

TikTok Can't Get Enough Of These 2-Ingredient Oreo Sushi Rolls

It looks like your next cookie dunk moment might require chopsticks. Oreo sushi rolls have become the must-have two-ingredient, no-bake dessert trend. Before anyone thinks that there is something a little fishy about this TikTok food phenomena, the reality is that transforming an iconic sandwich cookie into this rolled treat could be the best dessert hack to come from the popular social media platform yet. With millions of people rolling in this sweetness, the dessert trend has unlimited possibilities.