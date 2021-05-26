Cancel
Compton, CA

Crews Battle Commercial Building Fire in Compton

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire burned through the roof of a commercial building in Compton Wednesday morning, but no one was hurt. Firefighters extinguished the flames within about an hour. The fire was reported about 5:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of Alondra Boulevard. It appeared the building housed a laundry mat and a small market.

www.nbclosangeles.com
