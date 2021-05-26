PNC offering $5,000 reward for info on recent Cleveland bank robbery

(Cleveland FBI)

By Collin Cunningham

(CLEVELAND) PNC Bank is offering $5,000 for information that would lead to the capture and prosecution of a man who robbed the location at 10900 Lorain Avenue near West 117th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cleveland division of the FBI reported that the suspect, described as a 6-foot-tall man with a slim build, weighing between 140 and 150 pounds and sporting dirty blonde hair, was later seen leaving the bank and running in the direction of W. 117th, Patch.com reported.

“Don’t give me any bait or dye packs or I’ll shoot your head off, hurry up and give me the money,” the unidentified suspect told a bank teller after approaching the counter during the incident, per FOX8.

The suspect can be seen wearing a camouflage t-shirt with orange lettering on the breast as well as blue jeans and a white surgical mask in screenshots of security camera footage released by the FBI.

He eventually fled through the back door with an undetermined amount of money. Authorities report no injuries occurred during the incident, and the FBI will continue to investigate.