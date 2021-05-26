Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

PNC offering $5,000 reward for info on recent Cleveland bank robbery

Posted by 
Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkYEP_0aBxRVrf00
(Cleveland FBI)

By Collin Cunningham

(CLEVELAND) PNC Bank is offering $5,000 for information that would lead to the capture and prosecution of a man who robbed the location at 10900 Lorain Avenue near West 117th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cleveland division of the FBI reported that the suspect, described as a 6-foot-tall man with a slim build, weighing between 140 and 150 pounds and sporting dirty blonde hair, was later seen leaving the bank and running in the direction of W. 117th, Patch.com reported.

“Don’t give me any bait or dye packs or I’ll shoot your head off, hurry up and give me the money,” the unidentified suspect told a bank teller after approaching the counter during the incident, per FOX8.

The suspect can be seen wearing a camouflage t-shirt with orange lettering on the breast as well as blue jeans and a white surgical mask in screenshots of security camera footage released by the FBI.

He eventually fled through the back door with an undetermined amount of money. Authorities report no injuries occurred during the incident, and the FBI will continue to investigate.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
608
Post
982K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Fbi#Pnc Bank#Pnc Bank#Info#Cleveland Fbi#Patch Com#Suspect#Lorain Avenue#West 117th Street#Man#Blue Jeans#Authorities#Money#Security Camera Footage#Screenshots#Fox8#Camera#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland FBI requests help in identifying 4 suspects in 9 recent carjackings

(CLEVELAND) The Cleveland Division of the FBI released photos on Monday of four suspects wanted in connection with at least nine recent Northeast Ohio carjackings. Per Cleveland.com, the bureau and six local police departments are working to identify the four men pictured in what appears to be a convenience store. A news release accused them of stealing at least nine cars in the region since April 28, with the publication reporting a surge of eight carjackings between May 12 and Monday.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

US Marshals offers reward for help finding wanted fugitive accused of killing two people sitting in their car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for information which would lead to the capture of a wanted fugitive. Donta Dixon is wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for two counts of aggravated murder and one count of felonious assault. He is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

Boyfriend fatally shoots 32-year-old Cleveland woman, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old Cleveland woman was shot to death Saturday at her home in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood. Officers were called to the 12000 block of Locke Avenue, according to a Cleveland police media release. They found Alicia M. Coleman suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

New clue in murders of man, woman in Rocky River Reservation: I-Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has turned an anonymous tip into a possible look at the killer in one of Northeast Ohio’s biggest mysteries, the murders of Kate Brown and Carnell Sledge in the Cleveland Metroparks. Days ago, we revealed video never seen before. Now, we have...