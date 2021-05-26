Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Labette by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Butler; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Visibilities across the advisory area have begun to improve over the past hour. Isolated pockets of reduced visibility may linger in low lying areas or near water sources. Please continue to use caution when traveling in those locations.alerts.weather.gov