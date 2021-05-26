Cancel
Amazon is buying MGM for $8.45 billion

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deal gives Amazon an extensive library of film and TV shows that it can use to fill out its Prime Video content. CNN's Paul R. La Monica reports.

BusinessWTHR

Consumer Catch-up: Peacock added to Amazon's Fire Stick

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's tonight's Consumer Catch-up: Peacock coming to Fire Stick. If you have a Fire Stick and can't watch Peacock, there's light at the end of the tunnel. Peacock is finally set to land on Amazon's Fire TV on Thursday. The NBC Universal streaming platform launched almost a year...
Businessdarkhorizons.com

FTC To Review Amazon’s MGM Purchase

In the wake of Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission will reportedly review the deal according to The Wall Street Journal. The Justice Department and FTC reportedly divvied up antitrust investigations of the tech giants like Apple, Google, and Facebook who are also the subject of the probes.
New York City, NYNews 12

Amazon sales for annual Prime Day exceed $11 billion

Sales for Amazon's Prime Day surpassed $11 billion. Online sales for Amazon’s annual two-day event increased by 6.1%, according to Adobe Analytics. Morgan Stanley announced strict vaccination policies, including barring unvaccinated workers and clients from New York offices. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters will vote Thursday on a resolution to...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amazon Plan to Buy MGM Is Said to Be Subject of FTC Review

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Report proposed $8.45 billion deal to buy TV/movie studio MGM will be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission, a media report says. The companies unveiled the deal last month. Amazon is seeking to strengthen the content of its Prime Video streaming service. Big mergers have to...
ShoppingFlorida Times-Union

The best Amazon subscriptions to save on for Prime Day 2021

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We all know Prime Day 2021 is a great time to score a great deal on a single product, but did you know it's also an awesome time to save on Amazon's subscription services? You can get big discounts on things like Prime Video add-ons, Amazon Music Unlimited, and my favorite, a 54% discount on your first four months of Audible.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Amazon's Proposed Acquisition Of MGM Under FTC Review

(RTTNews) - Amazon's proposed takeover of MGM is under fire again after the appointment of Lina Khan as the chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission by the White House. The deal is supposed to open up a 4000 plus video library including films and TV series for the Amazon-run streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. Lina Khan, an associate professor of the Columbia Law School, had published an article in the Yale Law Journal in 2017 against the monopoly of giant corporations titled Amazon's Antitrust Paradox. Khan took a step back into history to say that the Sherman Law of 1980 and the Clayton Act of 1914 had more to talk about than just 'predatory pricing' to undercut the competition. She said, "Congress enacted antitrust laws to rein in the power of industrial trusts, the large business organizations that had emerged in the late nineteenth century." The employment of Khan is seen as a long-impending attempt to empower the FTC.
BusinessThe Verge

The FTC is reportedly poised to probe Amazon’s MGM acquisition

Following Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the deal will reportedly be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission — meaning Lina Khan, a long-outspoken critic of Amazon who recently became FTC chair, will have oversight over the deal. The proceedings could signal how she’ll handle antitrust cases against Amazon in the future.
Businessnewpaper24.com

Lina Khan’s US FTC stated to assessment Amazon-MGM deal – NEWPAPER24

The Federal Commerce Fee, whose new chairwoman has been essential of Amazon.com, will assessment the corporate’s deliberate buy of MGM, a supply aware of the matter stated. it will purchase the US film studio, residence to the James Bond franchise, in an $8.45 billion deal that may give it an enormous library of movies and TV reveals to compete with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+.
Businessvideonuze.com

If the FTC Challenges Amazon-MGM Deal It is Unlikely to Succeed

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the FTC will be the agency to review Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. A review was expected, either by the Justice Department or the FTC. The plot thickener here is that the brand new FTC chair is Lina Khan, a law professor and journalist who was confirmed by the Senate last week in a bipartisan 69-29 vote. Importantly Khan is a critic of Amazon and Big Tech, having written a widely circulated article, “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox,” in 2017.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM faces FTC antitrust probe: report

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM, the movie studio behind the “James Bond” franchise, is facing antitrust heat from the Federal Trade Commission, according to a new report. The FTC’s new chairwoman Lina Khan, a 32-year-old legal prodigy who most recently was a professor at Columbia Law School, has blasted the Seattle-based e-tailing giant’s relentless expansion and alleged monopolistic power as it faces scrutiny from federal lawmakers.
Businessthestreamable.com

Disney+, Netflix, Other Streaming Companies May Face Tighter Local Regulations Overseas

As the domestic market reaches a point of saturation with regard to new streaming audiences, big players like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video have been looking internationally for greener pastures and potentially untapped viewership. Their efforts have not been fruitless, as streaming services have been experiencing tremendous worldwide growth.
Business104.1 WIKY

Blackstone to buy Home Partners of America in $6 billion deal – WSJ

(Reuters) -Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc has agreed to acquire Home Partners of America Inc, which buys and rents single-family homes, in a $6 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The deal comes on the heels of a pandemic fueled...
MLSDecider

Nab the Disney Bundle for 3 Months Free On Amazon Prime Day 2021

Day 2 of Amazon’s huge Prime Day sale is here, and the deals are coming fast. But for entertainment lovers, one of the best discounts you can score is the Disney streaming bundle, which is now available for three free months with the purchase of a streaming Fire TV stick or Fire Tablet.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Investors Are Overlooking Amazon's Next $50 Billion Dollar Idea

There's no question that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was one of the catalysts for the worldwide e-commerce revolution, but also one of the biggest beneficiaries of the trend. Since its IPO in 1997, Amazon has been one of the market's best-performing growth stocks, surging more than 195,000%. Last year alone, the e-commerce giant's stock jumped 76%, propelled higher by massive pandemic-fueled growth in online retail.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

IAC CEO Joey Levin On The Company's $1 Billion Bet On MGM

Barry Diller’s IAC has produced a long string of success stories, in large part because of patient, strategic capital allocation. The company has built a powerful niche for itself in taking offline businesses into the digital marketplace. Its successful spinoffs include online travel stalwart Expedia (EXPE) in 2005, ticketing behemoth Ticketmaster in 2008, and online dating pioneer Match Group.