Flood Warning issued for Leon, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Leon; Robertson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Navasota River Near Easterly affecting Robertson and Leon Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Navasota River Near Easterly. * Until further notice or until the warning is cancelled. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.8 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to crest near 21.2 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, moderate lowland flooding below Easterly is expected.