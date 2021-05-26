Flood Warning issued for Delta, Hopkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 08:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 15:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Delta; Hopkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas South Sulphur River Near Cooper affecting Hopkins and Delta Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the South Sulphur River Near Cooper. * Until Friday afternoon. * At 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.2 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected remain steady around 18 feet for much of the day, but begin falling this evening. It should fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur. A few rural roads will begin to flood. Minor flooding will occur to farm and ranch land adjacent to the river.