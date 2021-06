Is it fair to call Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter a fight? No. Did it technically happen within the bounds of a sport? Sure, why not. Odom “knocked out” Carter in the second round, putting an end to what would’ve been a physically grueling challenge for the washed up pop star. Carter, a man better known for his accomplishments as a preteen that anything in his adulthood, is the epitome of past his prime.