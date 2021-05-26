The High Sign Identifies Celestial Event Heralding the Day of the Lord
ORLANDO, FL, May 20, 2021 — The occasion of Jesus’ Second Coming, referred to in the Bible as the Day of the Lord, continues to a be a source of great fascination — and speculation — among believers. But the exact day of this event, according to Jesus himself, should not be the primary focus, explains Bible scholar David S. Heeren. Instead, it is important to both understand and recognize the celestial sign that will herald Jesus’ return.thewestsidegazette.com