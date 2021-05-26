After the Cease-fire: Peace or War?

The Palestinian conflict flared overnight as the Israeli military carried out airstrikes in Gaza in response to the launch of incendiary balloons by Hamas, the militant group that controls the region, that sparked as many as 25 fires near the border. Hamas said the balloons were in response to the march of at least hundreds of Israeli ultra-nationalists in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday. The procession, twice delayed, commemorating Israel’s capture of East Jerusalem in 1967 is considered a provocation by Palestinians. Marchers carried Israeli flags; some chanted, “Death to Arabs!” and “May your village burn.” Israeli police redirected the march away from the Muslim quarter of the city and fired rubber bullets at Palestinians, some throwing stones, trying to disrupt the march.