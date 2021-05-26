Cancel
Geodis brings in engineer Antoine Pretin to lead automation drive

By Alex Lennane
theloadstar.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeodis has appointed an engineering specialist to oversee the automation of the company’s service offerings. Antoine Pretin is the new vice president of the engineering group and has most recently been head of distribution for Actemium Lyon Logistics, which specialises in intralogistics technology. He has also been a project manager for Cermex, which supplies engineering and equipment to automate end of line packaging.

theloadstar.com
