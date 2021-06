Zack Snyder is opening up about Black Adam joining the DC Extended Universe. Snyder finally had his version of Justice League released onto HBO Max to fans' delight. Not long after, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie started moving towards production and is now filming. During a recent interview with Tyrone Magnus on YouTube, Snyder touched on the upcoming Black Adam movie. He commented on rumblings that Johnson hoped the film would connect to the "Snyderverse," the fan-acknowledged version of the DC Extended Universe where the Snyder Cut is canon. Snyder hasn't heard anything from behind the scenes but says it's possible since The Flash movie brings back Ben Affleck's Batman. He also thinks Johnson's Black Adam "could fit in the world" he built in Justice League.