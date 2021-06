“NCIS” currently has a spot open on its team. Ellie Bishop and her actor Emily Wickersham said goodbye to the show during the Season 18 finale. So who will end up replacing Bishop on the team? Currently, the prime candidate is Katrina Law’s, Jessica Knight. The character was introduced in the last two episodes of Season 18. Fans have speculated that Knight will join the team as a regular next season. But so far, CBS hasn’t confirmed that Law or Knight will return.