Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Amphi Schools hire teachers to support struggling students

By Megan Meier
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aO7ZN_0aBxQfdQ00

Superintendent of Amphitheater Public Schools , Todd Jaeger, is thinking ahead to the Fall.

"We're re-purposing some of our staff to meet the needs of our kids," said Jaeger.

Amphitheater assessed each student in the district to find out where they stand academically after a year of online learning. The tests showed that some have fallen behind and need additional help.

"We have several new positions opening in our districts designed to help students whose learning has been negatively impacted by the pandemic," said Jaeger.

The district will call the new staff "pandemic intervention teachers." The teachers will work with struggling students and support them in getting back on track.

"By targeting specific staff members who are already a part of the district and already know the students, we feel like we can do a great service to the kids," said Jaeger.

Jaeger adds that many students actually succeeded in online learning, which is why they will continue to offer the option in the 2021-2022 school year.

"We're approaching things on very individualized basis to make sure kids get exactly what they need," said Jaeger.

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Online Schools#Online Students#Amphi Schools#Specific Staff Members#Superintendent#Online Learning#Kids#Things#Fall#Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Educationcivilbeat.org

DOE: All Hawaii Public School Students Will Be Learning In-Person In The Fall

All Hawaii public school students should anticipate returning to campuses for full, in-person learning when the 2021-2022 school year begins in the fall, the Department of Education announced in a letter to parents on Monday. Outgoing DOE Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said with vaccines available to kids 12 and older and...
Public HealthPosted by
MassLive.com

Mandate masks for elementary students at start of 2021-2022 school year, Massachusetts Teachers Association asks

With Massachusetts education officials planning to lift COVID-19 related health and safety regulations for the 2021-2022 school year, the Massachusetts Teachers Association is calling for safeguards in the fall school guidance. Particularly, the union wants masking for the state’s youngest students and for extra efforts to continue vaccinations in communities...
Public Healthloudounnow.com

School Board Adds Teacher Assistants, Counselors with COVID Funds

The School Board voted on Tuesday to allocate funds to provide first grade classes with assistant teachers and to hire 10 new counselors for the 2021-2022 school year—initiatives intended to offset the social and educational impacts of distance learning on the county’s youngest learners. The additional support will cost roughly...
Public Healthkjzz.com

Mother of medically vulnerable student worried about end of school mask mandate

(KUTV) — The mother of a medically vulnerable child in Utah says kids like hers are being forgotten asmask mandates are lifted in schools. The mother asked not to be identified, after a contentious school board meeting in which she gave comments supporting continued mask wearing. The mom says she has a son with special needs in the Jordan School District. She plans to not have her son in school for the last week, worried that the risk to students like her son, who are at higher risk for complications from COVID-19, is too great.
Educationweku.org

JCPS School Board Votes To End Most Suspensions For Youngest Students

Most suspensions for JCPS’ youngest students will no longer be allowed under policy changes passed by the Jefferson County Board of Education Tuesday. In a 5-1 vote, members approved a new policy that will limit suspensions of students in Pre-K to third grade to cases in which the safety of the child or others is determined to be at risk.
Benewah County, IDSaint Maries Gazette-Record

Lakeside students honor teachers

The Valedictorian and Salutatorian at Lakeside High School recently selected teachers who they said had the most impact on their high school careers. Each year the top students at high schools in the area select teachers for the North Idaho Teacher Achievement Recognition Program (NISTAR). Valedictorian Kria Peters selected social...
Politicshamlethub.com

NYSED "urges" school districts to develop strategies to support special education students

Parents, advocates and legislators met Wed. 5/26 to develop strategies to support these students. Assembly Members Abinanti and Miller led the group, sharing conversations that they had that day with Education Commissioner Rosa on NYSED's responsibility to increase action on the direction that they clearly shared with all superintendents in New York State. NYS PTA Executive Director Kyle Belokopitsky expressed strong support for this action, and promised to continue her conversations with Commissioner Rosa in order to help parents and students.
Cheboygan, MICheboygan Tribune

School board approves hiring of second grade teacher

CHEBOYGAN — At the Cheboygan Area Schools Board of Education meeting on May 24, the school board members unanimously approved the hiring of a new second grade teacher to begin teaching at East Elementary. "It's always exciting to see someone considers Cheboygan for their teaching career," said board president Marianne...
Educationmygrandeprairienow.com

Student support spending highlights Catholic Schools budget

More funding to hire teachers and support staff and an expansion of literacy intervention services highlight the Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools 2021-2022 budget. With a total of more than $71 million dollars earmarked for the year, Board Chair Michael Ouellette says the instructional side of the budget rolls out an approximate 4.9 percent increase to full-time equivalent teachers and a 10.2 percent increase in support staff.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

Berkeley school district talks support of Latinx, independent study students

Following a year that exacerbated inequity for Latinx students, among others, the Berkeley Unified School District Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday in hopes of supporting the achievement and success of all Latinx Berkeley Unified School District students. The resolution aims to close the achievement gap Latinx BUSD...
Norwalk, CTNew Haven Register

Norwalk schools aim to hire dozens of new teachers, increase staff diversity

NORWALK — Norwalk Public Schools has a message for anyone considering a teaching career: We’re hiring. As the school system aims to increase the number of staff from underrepresented racial and cultural groups, district officials have ramped up a recruitment campaign to attract new applicants. In recent months, the school...
Marin County, CAMarin Independent Journal

Editorial: Marin schools right to bolster support for students who fell behind

It should come as no surprise that during the reliance on online schooling, some youngsters fell behind. School officials didn’t talk about it much, but truancy, either because of technological shortcomings or lack of parental supervision, was a challenge. In addition, educators say that most students’ academic achievement fell behind the level they likely would have attained with classroom instruction.
Educationfredericksburg.today

5th grade students at Kate Waller Barrett Elementary School in Stafford connect with classroom in Uganda

5th grade students at Kate Waller Barrett Elementary School in Stafford connect with classroom in Uganda. Ms. Kelley Kruzel and her fifth grade students at Kate Waller Barrett Elementary School are participating in a video pen pal project with students from across the globe. Her students visit weekly with students at the Green Valley Child Care Primary School in Uganda.
Educationchatsports.com

Hartford Public Schools Announces 2021 Teacher of the Year

Tears filled the eyes of Victoria Shears once she took the stage at Weaver High School after she was announced as the Hartford Public Schools 2021 Teacher of the Year Thursday evening. “This year has shown us just how strong and resilient our Hartford students are. It has shown us...
ReligionLog Cabin Democrat

Students attend last school Mass

St. Joseph Middle School students attended their last school Mass of the academic year on May 26. Twenty-one fourth graders were among them, each of whom have completed thorough altar server training from adult volunteer Charles Lock. “I’m so proud of these kids and their willingness to serve,” Language Arts...