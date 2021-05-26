Cancel
Broken Arrow, OK

Emergency Crews Respond After Driver Falls Unconscious, Crashes Into Coffee Shop

By News On 6
News On 6
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency crews were called to the scene of an accident involving a driver who crashed into the Cirque Coffee shop near East 14th Street and South Utica Avenue on Wednesday. According to police, the driver told officers that he was traveling westbound on the Broken Arrow Expressway when he began to feel like he was going to pass out before falling unconscious. Police said that the driver then crossed all lanes of traffic and the median, driving into the oncoming traffic before hitting a fence on the eastbound side of the expressway. The driver then continued across the intersection of 14th and Utica before driving into the coffee shop.

www.newson6.com
