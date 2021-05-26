‘The Bachelor’: Haley and Emily Ferguson Collaborate On Their Respective Weddings!

The “Bachelorette” Katie – Ep 1 Thoughts, Chris Harrison Out as Host, BIP Cast Rumors & Notes, and Info on the 2021 Reality Steve Fan Appreciation Party. And we’re baaaaaaaaaaaack! Three months off the grid for the most part, but here we go again. Assuming the “Bachelor” gets picked up for 2022 and airs in it’s normal spot (first Monday in January 2022) you realize we have 9 straight months of Bachelor Nation programming, don’t you? Katie’s season started last night. We already know that BIP premieres on Aug. 16th, which means if it sticks to its 6 week airing schedule that it has for their first 6 seasons, it’ll finish right around Sept. 20th. Last year, Clare’s season started airing first or second week of October, which is when I expect Michelle’s season to start airing. That’ll take us to the second to last week of December, then right into “Bachelor” season, which runs til mid March. So yep, while there may not have been much activity on this site since Matt’s finale (like there hasn’t been for the last 3 years in the offseason), you are now basically looking at 9 straight months … Continue reading →