Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

‘The Bachelor’: Haley and Emily Ferguson Collaborate On Their Respective Weddings!

By Hasib Afzal
dailysoapdish.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaley Ferguson and Emily Ferguson cannot wait to collaborate on their wedding preparations together. ‘The Bachelor’: Haley and Emily Ferguson Are Excited To Collaborate On Their Respective Weddings. The twin sisters, who were best known for appearing on The Bachelor, both recently got engaged. And with their potential weddings due...

dailysoapdish.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carly Waddell
Person
Evan Bass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weddings#Wedding Party#Us Weekly#Wedding Planning#Bachelorette#Sisters#The Daily Soap Dish#Tvrocker#Bridal Shower#Fellow Hockey Players#Paradise#Hockey#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesimdb.com

Bachelor Nation Star Caila Quinn Marries Nick Burrello in "Magical" Wedding

Caila Quinn is a married lady! On May 29, the season 20 Bachelor alum—who vied for the heart of Ben Higgins—said "I do" to Nick Burrello, her fiancé of more than a year, in a stunning ceremony. She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her new husband, writing in the caption, "There are no words to describe how magical this day was. I am overwhelmed by all the love from our guests, hard work from our talented vendors, and special moments with my best friend. Thank you to everyone who made this day possible! We will cherish this day for the rest of our lives!!" Caila wore a strapless gown with a lace bodice, while Nick sported a...
TV Showsrealitysteve.com

Bachelor in Paradise 7 Spoilers

The “Bachelorette” Katie – Ep 1 Thoughts, Chris Harrison Out as Host, BIP Cast Rumors & Notes, and Info on the 2021 Reality Steve Fan Appreciation Party. And we’re baaaaaaaaaaaack! Three months off the grid for the most part, but here we go again. Assuming the “Bachelor” gets picked up for 2022 and airs in it’s normal spot (first Monday in January 2022) you realize we have 9 straight months of Bachelor Nation programming, don’t you? Katie’s season started last night. We already know that BIP premieres on Aug. 16th, which means if it sticks to its 6 week airing schedule that it has for their first 6 seasons, it’ll finish right around Sept. 20th. Last year, Clare’s season started airing first or second week of October, which is when I expect Michelle’s season to start airing. That’ll take us to the second to last week of December, then right into “Bachelor” season, which runs til mid March. So yep, while there may not have been much activity on this site since Matt’s finale (like there hasn’t been for the last 3 years in the offseason), you are now basically looking at 9 straight months … Continue reading →
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

'Bachelor' alum Lauren Bushnell gives birth to baby boy

June 11 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell is a new mom. The 31-year-old television personality welcomed her first child, son Dutton Walker, with her husband, country music singer Chris Lane, on Tuesday. Bushnell shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside photos of herself and Lane with their baby boy.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

'Bachelor' alum Courtney Robertson expecting second child

June 8 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Courtney Robertson is going to be a mom of two. The 37-year-old television personality is expecting her second child, a baby girl, with her husband, Humberto Preciado. Robertson and Preciado already have a son, Joaquin Ramon, who turns one year old this month. Robertson...
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Bachelor in Paradise’s Jenna Cooper Gets Engaged to Karl Hudson 1 Year After Daughter’s Birth: ‘Easiest Decision Ever’

The ultimate birthday present! The Bachelor season 22 alum Jenna Cooper accepted a proposal from Karl Hudson on her 32nd birthday. “I said YES!😍💍,” Cooper wrote alongside photos from the beach engagement on Wednesday, June 9. “Easiest decision ever, and Presley agrees. Love my little family so much, and excited to marry my best friend! Karl is everything I ever wanted in a man and more.”
RelationshipsHello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba celebrates wedding news after her own heartbreak

Carrie Ann Inaba had reason to smile over the weekend after celebrating the marriage of her dear friends. The Talk star may be currently be going through her own heartache after splitting from her boyfriend Fabian Viteri, but that didn't stop her from marking the happy union of her nearest and dearest.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelor’s Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Welcome Twins & Become Family Of 5

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk are now parents of THREE little ones. Lauren gave birth to twins — a boy and a girl — making a former trio a family of five!. Lauren Luyendyk gave birth to a baby boy and girl on June 12. The addition of the twins officially means that Lauren and her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., who met on The Bachelor, are now parents of three. The couple already has a daughter, Alessi, who just turned two on May 29.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

The Bachelor

Chris Harrison Exits ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise After 19 Years. Chris Harrison has officially parted ways with the Bachelor franchise. After stepping aside during the controversial 2021 season of The Bachelor, the host and producer — who has served as the…. Why Katie Thurston Said Yes to ‘The Bachelorette’ Amid ‘The...