The directors discuss their documentaries, which look at what happens when famous teenagers become adults — sometimes to the disturbing delight of the American media. I really couldn’t tell my story, honestly, in 90 minutes,” says director Alex Winter with a laugh. Sure enough, the only image of Winter — who is perhaps best known to audiences as Bill S. Preston, Esq. in the Bill & Ted trilogy — appears briefly as the opening credits of Showbiz Kids come to a close: an early headshot from his childhood fades in and out of view following a long line of other former child stars’ photos, many of whom appear in HBO’s documentary to discuss the highs and lows of working as child actors in Hollywood.