Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Game 2 Preview

San Francisco Giants vs Washington Nationals Game 1 6/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The San Francisco Giants (38-23) will duel the Washington Nationals (25-33) in Game 1 of a doubleheader battle at Nationals Park in Washington on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 2:05 PM ET. San Francisco split a quick two-game set versus the Texas Rangers after a 3-4 defeat in the finale on Wednesday. The Giants will be facing the Nationals in the second installment of a four-game weekend series and Game 1 of a Saturday doubleheader. In the opening of a series, SF finished a 1-0 shutout victory over Washington on Friday. The Giants scored a run in the 4th inning heading to a one-run on four hits win. Starter Anthony DeSclafani made it to 9.0 innings pitched with two hits, no earned run, and one walk allowed while striking out 8 batters of the Nats to pick the victory. Catcher Buster Posey scored the lone run in the game with a double and an RBI while SS Brandon Crawford and 2B Donovan Solano added a single hit each in the win.