Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Game 2 Preview
True, Washington hasn’t beaten Philly in four tries this season, including Game One on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. But unlike a lopsided matchup such as the LA Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, or any team against the Baltimore Orioles these days, the Wizards are not looking too outclassed against the favored Sixers. The Gold Sheet offers their NBA betting preview for this Eastern Conference playoff showdown between 76ers and Wizards.news.wagertalk.com