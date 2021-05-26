Cancel
Celebrities

‘The Bachelorette’: Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick Have An Engagement Party

By Hasib Afzal
dailysoapdish.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick recently threw their engagement party. ‘The Bachelorette’: Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick Have An Engagement Party. Jason made waves when he decided to propose during Kaitlyn’s time on her podcast entitled ‘Off the Vine.’ Given that she was not expecting it, the news left her with many uncontrollable moments of happiness. And things have continued in the same vein, as the duo held a massive celebration with the hope of a future wedding on the cards.

Kaitlyn Bristowe
