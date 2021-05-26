‘The Bachelorette’: Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick Have An Engagement Party

While I am still not over the fact that ABC had a man show up on Katie Thurston's season dressed as a literal feline in what appears to be some sort of alarming The Bachelorette x The Masked Singer x Cats crossover, this season is actually shaping up to be pretty fun. Mostly because Katie is chill, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are a dream team when it comes to hosting, and New Mexico is g-o-r-g-e-o-u-s. On top of all that, there are a ton of seemingly nice guys who appear to be here for the ~RIGHT REASONS~, including bonafide sweetheart Michael Allio. We don't know exactly how long Michael will be lurking around Katie's season, but we do know he makes it pretty far thanks to spoilers, so let's get to know him better!