Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Daily Soap Dish Poll: Vote In Our 1st Annual DSD Awards: The Best Dressed In A Stressful Situation Award

By Daniel Babis
dailysoapdish.com
 17 days ago

CBS ‘The Young and the Restless’ (Y&R), CBS ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B&B), ABC ‘General Hospital’ (GH) and NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ (DOOL) fans, listen up: we are proud to announce the first annual Daily Soap Dish awards! Help us by choosing YOUR favorite soap stars in our fun selection of categories this year. Read on below!

dailysoapdish.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Banus
Person
Maura West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dish Soap#Daytime Television#Cbs#Nbc#Abc#Gh#Daily Soap Dish#General Hospital#Celeb Baby Laundry#Y R#Dool#Dsd Awards#Annual Dsd#Dress#Fun#Stars#Categories#Poll#Styles#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Politics
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Elections
Related
CelebritiesGrazia

The Best Dressed Stars At The BAFTA TV Awards

Hallelujah because, although it might not be completely business-as-usual, there was an actual red carpet with actual celebrities at this year's BAFTA TV Awards. And boy, did the stars, coming out of their virtual cocoons, put on a show when it came to dressing up up. Michaela Coel, nominated for her performance in I May Destroy You, stole the show in a long black gown with shoulder blade cut-outs and scarlet-hemmed sleeves. Nicola Coughlan, always a risk-tasker when it comes to ceremonial style, wore a voluminous frock the colour of Fanta, accessing with hot pink heels and peacock blue eyeshadow. While Jodie Comer, usually a fan of in-your-face (in a good way) gowns, took a sleeker approach with navy blue tailoring from Gabriela Hearst. While we wait to see who wins big at tonight's ceremony, here's all the action from the red carpet IRL.
TV SeriesSheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Victoria Konefal Reveals the Ciara Scene That Cracked Her Up — Plus, Backstage Bloopers Featuring Your Salem Faves

Life in Salem can be pretty darn dramatic, what with people donning body-altering masks, faking illnesses and treating death as a temporary condition. But trust us when we say that behind the scenes, the hard-working folks at Days of Our Lives manage to squeeze in a little fun, too. In fact, sometimes it can be downright crucial to do so.
TV SeriesBelief.Net

The Award for Best TV Mom Goes to…

Maybe it’s because they’re funny? Or perhaps it’s because their tactics are so relatable. Either way you sum it up – this women stolen our hearts. There are several TV moms that we constantly nod in agreement or laugh out loud because they’ve portrayed a moment in our lives that we can connect with.
ElectionsPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Poll: What’s the Best Disturbed Song? – Vote Now

Disturbed have quite a broad catalog, but which of their songs is the best? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of...
TV Serieshollywoodhiccups.com

Days Of Our Lives (DOOL) Spoilers: Kate Dimera Manipulates Jake Dimera

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers suggest that Kate Dimera (Lauren Koslow) will continue to manipulate Jake Dimera (Brandon Barash). Kate is pretending to be blind to get revenge on Jake and Gabi Dimera (Camila Banus). Will Kate’s plan succeed?. Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Kate Dimera Is Faking...
Petslehighvalleystyle.com

Our Annual Reader-Voted Pet Contest Winners Revealed

This past April, more than 400 furry friends entered our annual pet contest, and Style readers cast votes for their favorites. To us, all entries were winners, but these 10 received the most love!. For every entry into the pet contest, Faulkner Subaru Bethlehem donated $1 to The Animal Food...
TV Showsarcamax.com

Lynda Hirsh On This Week's TV Gossip

Once again, NBC will be suffering from soapus interuptus. From July 23 to Aug. 8, the Olympics will be preempting "Days of Our Lives." So, instead of Xander, Nicole, Eric and the gang, we will be seeing water polo, swimming and gymnastics. The show's head honcho, Ken Corday, promises hot storylines leading up to the break. When it returns, he promises it will be even hotter. Corday is just coming off a two-year pickup by NBC. On-screen, Kirsten Storms (Maxie, "General Hospital") gave the performance of her life. Her character confronted the hideous Peter about his horrific crimes. Off-screen, she was battling a health crisis. The petite Storms discovered she had a brain tumor. For all those years, she had blamed her health issues on reactions to medications. At her last checkup, her doctor suggested she have an MRI. She was stunned by the results. She had a large cyst at the base of her brain. Upon removal, it proved to be benign. After two days in the hospital and shaving part of her hair, she was on the road again to good health. She gave shoutouts to the "General Hospital" cast and crew. "They were all so supportive." She singled out Emme Rylan (LuLu). On the soap, the two characters are best pals. It is the same in real life. Rylan took her to the hospital and took her home after she spent a few days in the hospital. Storms joked that she did not want to hear any flack because of her hair. As everyone knows soaps fans can be brutal. Storms asked that viewers not rag on her hair. "It will grow back." Until then, she wants everyone to give her hair a pass. She is home recovering. Will be back on-air as soon as she can. Maxie is in the middle of a major story, so there may be a temporary replacement. Last time, Kate Mansi (Ex-Abby) stepped in. Storms was adamant about one thing: She does not have cancer. Often the target of incorrect social snipes, she wants everyone to know she is feeling good and, "I do not have cancer."
Celebritieseastlothiancourier.com

Oti Mabuse dazzles on the Bafta TV awards red carpet in elegant dress

Strictly Come Dancing professional and TV star Oti Mabuse has been reunited with dancing partner Bill Bailey at the Bafta TV Awards. Mabuse, 30, and Bailey won the 2020 series of BBC One’s Strictly, with the win making her the first professional dancer to win the series two years in a row.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: EJ Calls Out Kate, Join Forces To Take Down Jake And Gabi?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) wants Jake DiMera (Brandon Barash) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) to suffer. When she gets caught, it could be by EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel). He wants the company from Jake and wants the house from Gabi. So, Kate and EJ could strike a deal that will benefit them both.
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

Who Should Austin Fall For on General Hospital? (POLL)

Roger Howarth made his debut as woodland doctor Austin recently on General Hospital and we asked for your First Impressions of his new role. Now we want to know who you think Austin should be paired with. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is the first character Austin interacted with and seems like...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Lily Sees Another Warning Sign – Billy Repeating The Past

The Young and the Restless spoilers document that Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) allowed herself to fall in love with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). Was that a mistake?. Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) views Lily as a rival. But despite that feeling, she did offer Khalil’s character experienced words of warning. Victoria told Lily that Billy couldn’t be controlled and that he would eventually revert to the pattern he’s often worn.
TV Seriesthesfnews.com

Villains Fall On “General Hospital!”

HOLLYWOOD—I never expected to see “General Hospital” take out two, yes, TWO villains in the same week and what I found to be one of the best weeks on “GH” in a long time people. I mean Peter August and Cyrus Renault finally received their comeuppance and it was a ton of fun to watch. For nearly 2 weeks, audiences were teased to Peter August taking a major tumble down the stairs at the hospital, resulting in a bloody mess. Well, we got the answer to who was responsible for Peter’s tumble: Finn!
CelebritiesSheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Alum Linsey Godfrey Reveals Incredible Heavy-Lifting Bod as Co-Star Paul Telfer Cheers Her On: ‘Beefcake’

“Big weights and giggles” are helping keep this Days’ fan fave in tip-top shape both physically and mentally. Linsey Godfrey is lifting a massively heavy weight in her latest social media photographs, but what may be more important is the proverbial weight that’s been lifted off her shoulders as a result of her new regimen. The Days of Our Lives fave, who played Sarah Horton, confirmed weightlifting had “changed my relationship with my body,” but it went beyond the physical. She opened up to reveal, “This past year was about getting healthy for me. Body, mind and soul.”
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers Monday, June 14: Ashland’s Diagnosis, Summer Rages, Sally Reconnects

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, June 14 reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) will be stunned. Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) tells her that he only has six months to live. Summer Newman (Hunter King) loses her temper with Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner). Also, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) reconnects with Eric Forrester (John McCook).