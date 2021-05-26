Cancel
Behind The Breakout: Austin Riley

By Greg Jewett
fantasyalarm.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs often happens with this column, a hot player shows signs of a potential breakout forcing fantasy players to look under the hood in order to determine its sustainability. This week leads us right to Austin Riley , the defending National League...

