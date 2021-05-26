Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies Game 2 Preview
The venerable zig-zag theory has always been subject to subtle refinements. And while the old trend has not been delivering quite as consistently overall in recent years, in instances where a home favorite loses in the opener (such as the case with Denver in Game One against Portland), it stands to reason that the bounce-back scenario merits a bit more attention. The Gold Sheet offers their NBA betting preview for this Western Conference playoff showdown between Jazz and Grizzlies.news.wagertalk.com