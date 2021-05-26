Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies Game 2 Preview

After coming back from 2-0 down against the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Clippers looked to be gassed in Tuesday’s three-point loss to the Jazz, going up by nearly 20 points in the first half but slowly growing fatugued and losing the game. With the matchup still tilted a bit towards Los Angeles, it seems unfair to make them three-point underdogs once again on Thursday, yet here we are. Utah has skated by all postseason, and could have a loss coming its way on Thursday. One way or another, there’s value to be found here, and we’ll help you find it.