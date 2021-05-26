Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

In defense of the two-state solution

By Zack Beauchamp
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in a conflict that claimed nearly 250 lives. But the underlying status quo makes another round of fighting all but inevitable, and a fundamental solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict seems further away than ever. Worse, the long-running American solution for the...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yasser Arafat
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian Refugees#Israeli Government#Global Conflict#Armed Conflict#American#Fatah#The Palestinian Authority#The New York Times#The Arab Center#Zionists#Jews#Arabs#Zionism#Syracuse University#Arab Center#Middle East Institute#B Tselem#Un Security Council#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Related
Middle Eastthelastamericanvagabond.com

Israel Falsely Paints Palestinian Armed Struggle As Islamic Fundamentalism

As a means of narrative control, the Israeli government’s propaganda, and that of its allies, has desperately attempted to demonize and breed misconceptions about the nature of the Palestinian violent resistance to occupation. Western governments (and Israel) and their media apparatus have for years attempted to conflate the Palestinian armed...
Middle EastIbj.com

Pierre Atlas: Middle East conflict requires two-state solution

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a struggle between two peoples claiming the same land. Conflict resolution will ultimately require two states, one Israeli and the other Palestinian. Although there were always Arab and Jewish voices for coexistence within a single state, the conflicting nationalist aspirations overwhelmed such possibilities from the beginning....
Middle EastCouncil on Foreign Relations

Israel’s War Will Never End

Much of the imagery and reporting coming out of Jerusalem, central Israel, and the Gaza Strip in recent days has been stomach turning. The emerging mainstream narrative is that it is all the fault of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is trying to capitalize on the tension and violence in his struggle to remain prime minister; the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s President Mahmoud Abbas for being inept; and the Hamas leadership for pouring gas on a fire to advance its own political interests. There is truth to these assessments. Netanyahu and Hamas have potentially much to gain from the violence.
Middle EastTime

'It's Possible to Do Things Differently.' The Arab Kingmaker Who Joined Israel's Far-Right to Oust Netanyahu

It was a picture that nobody in Israel could have imagined: the leader of the political party of the Islamic Movement, Mansour Abbas, sitting alongside Naftali Bennett, the envoy of religious ultra-nationalist Zionism. But there they were with the secular centrist Yair Lapid on June 2, pens in hand, ready to sign documents bringing a devout Muslim and Palestinian citizen of Israel into a coalition government with the two Jewish Zionist leaders. “It was a historic moment,” Abbas tells TIME a few days later from the offices of his United Arab List party in Kafr Qana. “Some people in the room teared up.”
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

Palestinians say Israeli forces kill 3 in West Bank raid

JENIN, West Bank — Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians, including two security officers, in a shootout that erupted in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin during what appeared to be an Israeli arrest raid overnight, Palestinian officials said Thursday. Israel and the Palestinian Authority coordinate security operations...
Middle EastSanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | Absurd to assert that Israel’s an ‘apartheid state’

Contrary to a recent letter writer’s assertion, Israel — with Arabs serving in hospitals, the Supreme Court, and the Knesset—is not an apartheid state. Does he know that Jews are non-existent in Gaza?. Further, it’s absurd that he uses relative casualties to justify Hamas firing 4,000 unguided rockets into Israel....
Middle Eastthejewishstar.com

Israeli Arab fix: Between conflict and containment

One of the most delicate terms in Israeli identity discourse is “Arab citizens of Israel.”. Jews citing this term use it to make a distinction between “Israeli” Arabs and “Palestinian” Arabs, and to imply differences in their attitudes toward the State of Israel and its institutions. There are substantive differences between the legal status of Arab citizens in Israel, Jerusalem’s Arabs (who are non-citizen residents) and the Arabs of the territories (most of whom are residents of the Palestinian Authority). But in the world of identities, the spoken word is mightier than the written law.
Middle EastBBC

The dilemma of rebuilding Gaza without rearming Hamas

With long-range rockets, missile launchers and drones, Hamas fighters in camouflage gear have held parades across the Gaza Strip since the recent deadly fighting with Israel. They underscore the challenge for international donors wanting to help rebuild Gaza without rearming what is seen by the US, EU, Israel and others as a terrorist group.
Middle EastConcord Monitor

Letter: Middle East conflict

It seems everyone but Israel agrees that creating separate Israeli and Palestinian states is a solution to the current impasse between the two sides. The current situation is that the Israelis systematically deprive the Palestinians of equal right so that they can maintain a Jewish state. Former President Jimmy Carter rightly called this apartheid and a moral outrage.
Middle EastAntiwar.com

Palestinian Liberation Struggle and the Importance of Anti-imperialism

In 1974, at the 29th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Yasser Arafat, the leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization, made his "olive branch" speech, for which he received a standing ovation. "Today I have come bearing an olive branch and a freedom fighter’s gun. Do not let the olive branch fall from my hand. I repeat: Do not let the olive branch fall from my hand." He was imploring for the recognition of Palestine’s right to self-determination and demanding that the world wake up from its moral coma. If this did not happen, Palestinians would be forced to wage an armed struggle for national liberation. Arafat’s words resonate deeply with the present-day situation, where the international community has again failed Palestinians.
Militarygranthshala.com

Israeli forces kill two Palestinian officers in ‘undercover op’

At least three Palestinians, including two intelligence officers, were killed in an early morning Israeli raid in the West Bank-occupied city of Jenin. At least three Palestinians, including two Palestinian Authority (PA) military intelligence officers, have been shot dead by Israeli forces in an earlier raid on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said on Thursday.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Hamas Tunnel Exposed beneath UNRWA School in Gaza

A tunnel dug by Hamas under a UNRWA elementary school in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza has been exposed, Kan 11 News reported Thursday night. The images show the opening of the tunnel, which is located a few meters below the school playground where the children routinely conduct sports, leisure, and morning activities.
Protestsfloridianpress.com

Palestinian-Americans Chant Terror Group Hamas’ Call-to-Arms

Fort Lauderdale— The Federal courthouse was once again the scene of another protest by Palestinian-Americans against Israel. And while the protest was peaceful, protesters chanted the anti-semitic “from the river to the sea” call-to-arms by Palestinian activists and the terror groups Hamas and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which calls for the destruction of the State of Israel.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Hamas honors Al Jazeera for coverage of conflict with Israel

The Palestinian terror group Hamas honored Al Jazeera on Tuesday for the Qatar-based news organization's coverage of its recent conflict with Israel. American Jewish Committee managing director of global communications Avi Mayer noticed the announcement on Hamas’ Arab-language website and took to Twitter. "Holy crap: Al Jazeera has accepted an...
AdvocacyBBC

Israel arrests Palestinian activist Muna el-Kurd in East Jerusalem

Israeli security forces have questioned a Palestinian activist who played a significant role in protests against the possible eviction of Palestinian families from homes in East Jerusalem. Video footage showed Muna el-Kurd being taken in handcuffs from her home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. Police said the 23-year-old was accused...