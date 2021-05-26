Ways To Beat The Afternoon Slump
Does your productive day start to hit a wall around 2 or 3pm? Mine is usually around 1pm … so, you’re not the only one — the afternoon slump is real. That energy dip so many of us feel is like trying to get work done after a few shots of whiskey, according to Russel Foster, chair of circadian neuroscience at the University of Oxford. Productivity coach Mackenzie Sweeneybrought Foster’s research to TikTok in a series of videos on neuroscience and productivity and she explains that not all times of day are created equal when it comes to getting work done.kiss951.com
