Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ann Arbor, MI

See Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son Joaquin Going to Prom in Dad's Tuxedo

By Riley Cardoza
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProm night! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ 18-year-old son, Joaquin, adorably wore his dad’s tuxedo to the Tuesday, May 25, school dance. “Joaquin and Melissa,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 50, captioned an Instagram photo of her youngest son and his date. The Riverdale star, also 50, also posted pictures of the high school student wearing one of his suits. “In your tux and shoes no less,” Ripa commented on the social media upload. Joaquin’s “lovely date” rocked a navy blue gown. The former soap stars, who are also the parents of son Michael, 23, and daughter Lola, 19, documented their third child’s experience getting ready, from Consuelos fixing his tie to the actor giving Joaquin a “final inspection.” “Scenes from pre-prom,” Ripa wrote via Instagram before posting pictures of the teenager posing with his parents, then his date on a rooftop. In June 2019, Ripa shared her daughter’s prom night with her Instagram followers, telling Jerry O’Connell two months later that Lola altered her dress without permission. “That’s the prom dress that we had made and then she had altered behind our back, when we weren’t [looking],” the journalist explained in August 2019. “So that’s why, you know, the girls are fully on display. Everybody came down the stairs together, and I just mean Lola.” When Lola graduated later that same year, she went on to attend New York University alongside her older brother. As for Joaquin, the wrestler committed to the University of Michigan in March. “SIGNED: Welcome to the family, @joaquinconsuelos! #NewBlue #GoBlue,” the Ann Arbor, Michigan, school’s wrestling team announced via Instagram. Joaquin had “a lot of options,” Ripa told Ryan Seacrest the previous month. “Mark got very emotional and very choked up because he said, ‘You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic.’ … I always say that dyslexia for our family at least and if you read about it, it can be quite a blessing. Kids with dyslexia learn how to read the room. They pick up on social cues.” The actress went on to praise her son’s “hard work, determination and remediation” in the February episode of her ABC talk show. Keep scrolling to see Ripa and Consuelos helping their youngest son get ready for prom on Tuesday.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor, MI
Entertainment
State
Michigan State
City
Riverdale, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Ann Arbor, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Consuelos
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Kelly Ripa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tux#Dress Shoes#Night School#Navy#New York University#Abc#Son Michael#Prom Night#Daughter Lola#Stars#Kids#Pictures#Soap#Scenes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family Relationshipsimdb.com

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Michael's 24th Birthday With Sweet Family Photos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are quite the proud parents on son Michael's special day. The stars took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 2 to post tributes for their eldest child's 24th birthday. The couple, who recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, are also parents to Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18. Mark shared a carousel of family photos featuring Michael from over the years, which can be seen below. The 50-year-old Riverdale star captioned it, "Happy 24th birthday @michael.consuelos !! You led the way..We love you!!!" Meanwhile, Kelly posted a video featuring an array of shots showing Michael and his friends and family members, all set to Muddy Waters'...
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

'I need to find another career': Kelly Ripa hates being on screen

Kelly Ripa is always threatening to quit her career as she hates being on screen. The 50-year-old television host - who is best known for presenting ‘Live! with Kelly and Ryan’ alongside Ryan Seacrest - has admitted she's never been "comfortable" being on TV. She told Bethenny Frankel on her...
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Kelly Ripa Hates Being TV

Kelly Ripa hates being on TV. The Live! host told Bethenny Frankel’s Just B podcast, "Being in front of the camera is not something I've ever enjoyed. I'm not very comfortable. I always say I could do my job for 200 years if it didn't happen on camera." She added...
InternetPosted by
HOLAUSA

Mark Consuelos is celebrating girl dads with new social media challenge

Mark Consuelos has launched a new social media challenge. The Riverdale actor has teamed up with McCormick Grill Mates to combat food insecurity, while celebrating girl dads throughout the month of June. Mark and Grill Mates are challenging dads and father-figures to share grilling selfies with their daughters to support the hunger-relief organization Feeding America. Mark, 50, kicked off the challenge on Tuesday, June 1, with a selfie of him and Kelly Ripa ’s daughter Lola Consuelos sporting matching #GirlDadGrillDad t-shirts, which are available on Amazon.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Ripa Gets Brutally Honest in New Podcast About How Much She Despises Being on Camera

Best known as the cohost of ABC’s daytime talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa walks out on stage every morning with contagious energy. After she’s introduced by announcer Deja Vu, the former All My Children soap opera actress welcomes the show’s viewers with cohost Ryan Seacrest. The 50-year-old mother of three first stepped in front of the Live cameras in 1991 alongside the late Regis Philbin. But even with two decades of experience and numerous Daytime Emmy awards, Kelly recently got candid about not always feeling at ease.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Andy Cohen Gushes over His Reunion with Longtime Friend Kelly Ripa

Andy Cohen took to social media to share about his catch-up with Kelly Ripa. The two television hosts share a special relationship; Ripa even saved Cohen's life. Andy Cohen shared a sweet snap of his New York City reunion with his long-time friend Kelly Ripa. The two smiled for a precious selfie as they watched Cohen's son play in the playground.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kelly Ripa Says Her Role on All My Children Was One of the ‘Biggest Roles’ of Her Life

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host recently participated in an episode of NBC’s Reunion Road Trip. Per E! News, Eva LaRue (who portrayed Mario Santos Grey on the popular series), organized the special event, which featured co-stars Cameron Mathison (Ryan Lavery), Jacob Young (JR Chandler) and Rebecca Budig (Greenlee Smythe). Set at an exclusive Hollywood mansion, the get-together was held to celebrate the soap’s 50th anniversary, covering everything from crazy storylines to off-camera romances.
New York City, NYPosted by
People

Kelly Ripa Admits 'Being in Front of the Camera Is Not Something I've Ever Enjoyed': 'It's Painful'

Kelly Ripa struggles with being in front of the camera, even after decades on the small screen. The actress-turned-television personality, 50, started in soaps like All My Children in the 1990s before transitioning full time to talk show host. Speaking with Bethenny Frankel on the Real Housewives of New York City alum's Just B podcast Tuesday, Ripa said she has always had difficulty being on screen.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Kelly Ripa Complains About Her 30-Year Career, Says She's Never Enjoyed Being On Camera

Kelly Ripa has been gracing our small screens for three decades, but apparently, she's hated every second of it. The 50-year-old actress-turned-television personality – who went from celebrated soap star to successful talk show host over the course of her 30-year career – told Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel that she's never actually enjoyed what she chose to do for a living.
TV & VideosPopculture

Kelly Ripa Delivers Heartfelt Message to 'All My Children' Co-Stars at Reunion

More than a decade after she last appeared onscreen as Hayley Vaughan, Kelly Ripa reunited with her former All My Children co-stars. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host appeared on E!'s new event series Reunion Road Trip, which had its premiere Thursday night and brought together several members of the ABC's soap opera’s cast, with Ripa taking a moment to deliver a heartfelt message.