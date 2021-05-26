Local donors provide lead gifts for Sunset School endowment

Salina resident Alicia DeHaan and Bennington resident Shara Shepard both received year-end arts awards at Sterling College. DeHaan received both the Moxley Scholarship in Mass Communication and the Jim Mosher Memorial Scholarship in Communication. DeHaan is completing her sophomore year at Sterling where she has been involved with choir, communication, and theatre. She was featured in the cast of the musicals “Carousel” and “Catch Me If You Can” as well as the play “Sense and Sensibilty” this year.