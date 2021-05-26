Cancel
Salina, KS

Local donors provide lead gifts for Sunset School endowment

Salina Post
Salina Post
 17 days ago
An endowment to benefit Sunset Elementary School has been established, thanks to two local donors. The Horejsi Charitable Foundation, Inc. and the Looney Family Charitable Fund have made lead gifts of $10,000 each to establish the Sunset Elementary School Endowment Fund at the Salina Education Foundation. The endowment fund is intended to provide long term, ongoing classroom and student support as determined by the building principal at Sunset Elementary School.

