New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Game 2 Preview

By Goldsheet
wagertalk.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe immediate reaction here is to look for the zig-zag to kick in and back the Knicks at MSG. After all, New York lost the opener at home in narrow (and grating) fashion, and history suggests this is a spot for a quick recovery. But to steal a line from the one and only Lee Corso…”Not so fast, my friends.” The Gold Sheet offers their NBA betting preview for this Eastern Conference playoff showdown between Knicks and Hawks.

news.wagertalk.com
