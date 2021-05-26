New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Game 2 Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Matchup Preview. The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks will square up for Game 3 of this highly volatile series. A quick recap: the Hawks came out firing on all cylinders in the first half of Game 1, scoring 74 first-half points and leading by 20 at the break. Despite the Sixers clawing back into the game, it wasn’t enough to overcome the massive deficit. Notably, Joel Embiid is playing on a partially torn meniscus and is still absolutely dominating opponents with totals of 39 and 40 points in his first two games of this series. In Game 2, the Sixers controlled the tempo and had much more of a sense of urgency than the Hawks did. Meanwhile, the Hawks have played exceptionally well at home thus far in the playoffs, and it may be partially attributed to the fact that State Farm Arena in Atlanta has increased capacity since the opening round against the New York Knicks. This could be an important catalyst in this series and bettors should keep an eye on this. Find matchup details for 76ers Vs. Hawks.