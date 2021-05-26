Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Galápagos Tortoise Feared Extinct for 112 Years Needs a Mate to Help Save Species

By Ed Browne
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have found a living relative of a species of tortoise long thought to have been extinct. It has raised hopes the species could be revived if researchers can find a mate for the animal—a female Giant Tortoise discovered on Fernandina Island in Ecuador, which is part of the Galápagos Islands.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gibbs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gal Pagos Islands#Species#Extinct#Lost Time#112 Years#Gal Pagos Conservancy#Yale University#Gnpd#Hungarian#Captivity#Scientists#Major Expeditions#Geneticists#Fernandina Volcano#Dwindling Numbers#Fernandina Island#Ecuador#Eruptions#Park Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Wildlifesciencealert.com

A Giant Tortoise Thought Extinct For Over 100 Years Has Been Found in Galapagos

A giant tortoise in the Galápagos Islands that was thought to have gone extinct over a century ago just came out of hiding. Researchers discovered the female tortoise on the Galápagos' Fernandina Island during a joint expedition carried out by the Galápagos National Park Directorate and the Galápagos Conservancy in 2019, according to a statement.
WildlifeInhabitat.com

Tortoise and otter, thought to be extinct, have been spotted in the wild

Last week was a big one for two animals thought to be extinct. A tortoise found on Fernandina Island in the Galapagos was confirmed to genetically match a type not seen since 1906. And in Argentina, a giant river otter popped its head out of the Bermejo River long enough for a conservationist to snap its portrait.
Wildlifeworldcapitaltimes.com

How best to focus efforts on classifying new species to prevent their extinction?

Many organisms in need of conservation are still unknown or lumped in with similar species, which potentially interferes with conservation efforts. In a new study published June 1 in the Open Access journal PLOS Biology, Jane Melville of Museums Victoria, and her colleagues present a new “return-on-investment” approach to best direct efforts to identify new species before they are lost.
WildlifeEos

Species of Feces Help Phytoplankton Feed Itself

Whales and penguins may be magnets for tourists visiting the Southern Hemisphere, but phytoplankton should be the real draw—these waterborne plants anchor marine food chains. However, phytoplankton have an Achilles’ heel: They rely on iron, a nutrient that’s downright scarce in many parts of the world’s oceans. Now, researchers working...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Evidence for a previously unknown extinction event that decimated ocean shark species

Nineteen million years ago, sharks nearly disappeared from Earth's oceans, according to a new study, which provides evidence for a previously unknown mass ocean extinction event. Sharks as a species never recovered from this, the study's authors say; their diversity today represents only a fraction of what it once was, the data suggest. Much of what is known about ancient ocean ecosystems is derived from rock and fossil records, which are generally limited to shallow-water deposits and provide only a small glimpse into the ocean-wide history of marine species. Here, using a different dataset - small fossils in global deep-sea sediment cores - Elizabeth Sibert and Leah Rubin provide a new view into changes in the abundance and diversity of one of the ocean's greatest predators. Using microfossils in the sediment cores called ichthyoliths - scales and teeth shed from sharks and other bony fishes that naturally accumulate on the seafloor - Seibert and Rubin constructed a record of shark diversity and abundance spanning nearly the last 40 million years. According to the findings, sharks all but vanished from the record during the early Miocene roughly 19 million years ago, declining in abundance by more than 90% and in morphological diversity by more than 70%. This puzzling extinction event appears to have occurred independently of any known global climate event or terrestrial mass extinction. While the drivers remain unknown, the authors suggest that this event fundamentally altered pelagic predator ecology and subsequently set the stage for the large, migratory shark lineages that now dominate Earth's oceans. "Despite recent improvements in conservation actions, few countries impose restrictions that target oceanic sharks," write Catalina Pimiento and Nicholas Pyenson in a related Perspective. According to Pimiento and Pyenson, the parallels between the early Miocene extinction event and the declines driven by human pressures today bear a striking similarity. "Pelagic shark communities never recovered from a mysterious extinction event 19 million years ago; the ecological fate of what remains is now in our hands," they write.
AstronomyGizmodo

Scientists Are Racing to Save These Sea Stars From Extinction

Since 2013, a disease exacerbated by overheating oceans has been decimating sea star populations, especially those of one particularly striking variety: sunflower sea stars. Over the course of three years, the illness killed off nearly 91% of the sunflower species’ global population. Now, scientists are fighting to restore the beautiful creatures before it’s too late. That could boost the health of kelp forests, which would help wildlife and us in addressing the climate crisis.
WildlifeScience Daily

Genomics-informed decisions can help save species from extinction

Researchers in Lund, Copenhagen and Norwich have shown that harmful mutations present in the DNA play an important -- yet neglected -- role in the conservation and translocation programs of threatened species. "Many species are threatened by extinction, both locally and globally. For example, we have lost about ten vertebrate...
Animalsbrentwoodlive.co.uk

Action needed to save capercaillie from extinction, say conservationists

More action is needed to save one of the UK’s rarest birds from extinction, conservationists have warned. Capercaillie, the largest grouse species in the world, are found in Scottish native pinewoods, with many in the Cairngorms National Park. The Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) will hear next week that the...
PetsNew York Post

Kayaker finds otter species thought to be extinct in Argentina

Reports of this animal’s demise were otter nonsense. A wild giant river otter feared to be extinct in Argentina was recently spotted swimming in the country’s Bermejo River, according to local conservationists. “It was a huge surprise,” Sebastián Di Martino, director of conservation at Fundación Rewilding Argentina told The Guardian.
ScienceNewswise

The survivability of animal species depends on the number of offspring

Newswise — Researchers from Tel Aviv University took part in a new international study proposing an amendment to the widely accepted theory on the extinction of animal species - by moving the focus from the animal's body size to its reproductive capacity. The researchers found gaps and incompatibilities between mammals and amphibians in the relation between body size and extinction risk: Whereas large mammals bear a smaller number of offspring per birth, leading to higher risk of extinction, larger amphibian females lay more eggs, reducing the threat to the species.
EnvironmentWired

How to Protect Species and Save the Planet—at Once

Humanity is struggling to contain two compounding crises: skyrocketing global temperatures and plummeting biodiversity. But people tend to tackle each problem on its own, for instance by deploying green energies and carbon-eating machines, while roping off ecosystems to preserve them. But in a new report, 50 scientists from around the world argue that treating each crisis in isolation means missing out on two-fer solutions that resolve both. Humanity can't solve one without also solving the other.
WildlifeNPR

Mandë Holford: Could Snail Venom Someday Save Your Life?

Part 4 of TED Radio Hour Episode A Love Letter To The Ocean. Cone snails are deadly sea predators; their venom can kill fish and even humans. But chemical biologist Mandë Holford says that powerful venom can actually be used for good — to treat human diseases. About Mandë Holford.
Lifestylesportdiver.com

2021 Galapagos Whale Shark season is Here! Dive with Calipso and Save $800

Come find out why scuba diving Galapagos is on every diver's bucket list. A world-class diving location filled with an abundance of species that is varied, exciting and diverse. Dive the best dive sites in Galapagos that are only accessible by liveaboard. Take advantage of this popular time of year and you can see many whale sharks, schooling hammerhead sharks, penguins, marine iguanas, and sea lions among others. Our cruise departs every Thursday - Thursday from Baltra (Galapagos Islands, Ecuador). The Calipso dive deck is spacious and efficient. The sun deck has a jacuzzi, alfresco dining, and lounge areas. Bonus! ... Want to share you photos while onboard ? Enjoy Wi-Fi free of charge!
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Puzzling Extinction Event Decimated Sharks 19 Million Years Ago

Nineteen million years ago, sharks nearly disappeared from Earth’s oceans, according to a new study, which provides evidence for a previously unknown mass ocean extinction event. Sharks as a species never recovered from this, the study’s authors say; their diversity today represents only a fraction of what it once was, the data suggest.
Wildlifeecowatch.com

Species Snapshot: The Large-Antlered Muntjac Faces a ‘Quiet Extinction’

First recognized as a new species in 1993, the large-antlered muntjac is already critically endangered and heading fast toward extinction. As muntjac go, the large-antlered is the largest species, but muntjac in general are small members of the deer family Cervidae. The species is facing a "quiet extinction," hidden away in a miniscule global range in the Annamite Mountains of Laos and Vietnam.
Wildlifestateofpress.com

Invasive Species Can Sometimes Help an Ecosystem

When animals go extinct, their functions in an ecosystem can be lost, oftentimes leading to the extinction of other species that depend on those functions. Can nonnative species, which are often regarded as invasive pests by conservationists, fill the roles left vacant by extinctions?. This question is easy to ponder...
WildlifeOne Green Planet

Extinct Tortoise Found Again on Galapagos Island!

A giant tortoise that was thought to be extinct has been discovered on a Galapagos island! The Galapagos Conservancy reported the great news at the end of May. Researchers found a female tortoise on the Galápagos’ Fernandina Island during an expedition by Galápagos National Park Directorate and the Galápagos Conservancy. The tortoise has been nicknamed “Fernanda.”
WildlifeThe Jewish Press

New TAU Study Offers Amendment to Theory on Extinction of Species

Researchers from Tel Aviv University took part in a new international study proposing an amendment to the widely accepted theory on the extinction of animal species – by moving the focus from the animal’s body size to its reproductive capacity. The researchers found gaps and incompatibilities between mammals and amphibians in the relation between body size and extinction risk: Whereas large mammals bear a smaller number of offspring per birth, leading to a higher risk of extinction, larger amphibian females lay more eggs, reducing the threat to the species.
WildlifePosted by
Popular Science

Carcasses are the best clues we have for these mysterious whales

In the dark waters of the benthic zone, the deepest layer of the ocean mostly populated by invertebres like sea urchins, worms, and crabs, mysterious whales hold their breath. Beaked whales as a group of species have long been elusive to humans, but new research is shedding light on the habits of these creatures, with the discovery of two new subpopulations in the Atlantic.