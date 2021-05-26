Cancel
Economy

Ford says electric vehicles will be 40% of global sales by 2030

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DETROIT (AP) — Ford expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to what it’s spending to develop them. Ahead of a presentation to Wall Street on Wednesday, the automaker says it will add about $8 billion to its EV development spending from this year to 2025. That would bring the total to nearly $20 billion as Ford begins to develop and build batteries in a joint venture with SK Innovation of Korea.

