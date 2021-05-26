One Killed In Motorcycle – Semi Crash

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement campaign starting this month to make sure drivers are wearing their seatbelts. The department says with Memorial Day approaching and many people hitting the road, it will be important for all to be safe in their vehicles. The Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign will run from May 17 through June 6 and involve visible police on the roads with their eyes open for unbuckled drivers. Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey says the department “cannot overstate the importance of wearing a seat belt. It’s the law, but more than that, buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash.”