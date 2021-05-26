One Killed In Motorcycle – Semi Crash
A 41-year-old motorcyclist from Berrien Springs is dead after a crash with a semi in Oronoko Township Tuesday evening. The Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police say Robert Lucas was dead when officers arrived at the scene and add the semi driver, 44-year-old Timothy Gallo of Indiana, was not hurt. Gallo was turning south on to Lauer Road from westbound East Lemon Creek Road and Lucas was eastbound on East Lemon Creek Road when he collided with the semi. The crash is still under investigation.www.wsjm.com