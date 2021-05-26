Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berrien Springs, MI

One Killed In Motorcycle – Semi Crash

WSJM
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 41-year-old motorcyclist from Berrien Springs is dead after a crash with a semi in Oronoko Township Tuesday evening. The Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police say Robert Lucas was dead when officers arrived at the scene and add the semi driver, 44-year-old Timothy Gallo of Indiana, was not hurt. Gallo was turning south on to Lauer Road from westbound East Lemon Creek Road and Lucas was eastbound on East Lemon Creek Road when he collided with the semi. The crash is still under investigation.

www.wsjm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Berrien Springs, MI
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Police#Accident#Killed Crash#Under Investigation#44 Year Old Timothy Gallo#Oronoko Township#Lauer Road#Turning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Niles, MINiles Daily Star

Buchanan man sentenced to jail time for drug possession

NILES – Jail and probation sentences were handed down to area residents in Berrien County Trial Court Monday. Andinea Marshall Brown, 48, of Buchanan, pleaded guilty to possession of narcotics/cocaine less than 25 grams and was sentenced to 120 days in jail with credit for no time served and $198 in fines and costs. His license was suspended for 180 days.
Berrien County, MI95.3 MNC

Annual Click It Or Ticket campaign getting underway

The annual Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement period runs from May 17 to June 6. The national seat belt campaign runs concurrent with the start of the busy summer travel season with the goal of reducing traffic deaths and serious injuries. “During the Click It or Ticket campaign, we’ll...
Berrien County, MIWNDU

Memorial service honors fallen officers in Berrien County

SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A memorial service honors officers in Berrien County who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The Peace Officer Memorial Day Service started at noon Friday at Lake Bluff Park in Saint Joseph. That’s where the Berrien County Law Enforcement Officer’s Monument is...
Berrien County, MIWNDU

Pokagon Road in Berrien County reducing to one lane

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic alert you need to know about if you drive in Berrien County. Starting Friday, Pokagon Road will be reduced to one lane from Pucker Street Road and the county line. Crews will be working on an overlay project, which is expected to take...
Berrien County, MIabc57.com

Berrien County begins ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign May 17

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers of the importance of seatbelts as the Memorial Day holiday approaches. The county will join the nation in the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign running from May 17 to June 6. The national campaign runs alongside the...
Berrien County, MIWSJM

Sheriff’s Department Planning Click It Or Ticket Campaign

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement campaign starting this month to make sure drivers are wearing their seatbelts. The department says with Memorial Day approaching and many people hitting the road, it will be important for all to be safe in their vehicles. The Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign will run from May 17 through June 6 and involve visible police on the roads with their eyes open for unbuckled drivers. Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey says the department “cannot overstate the importance of wearing a seat belt. It’s the law, but more than that, buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash.”