All signs seemed to be pointing toward Indians starter Zach Plesac snapping Cleveland’s no-hitter drought -- the longest in the Majors -- on Thursday night. He forgot to pack his road cleats and the team’s equipment manager had to run and buy him a new pair at a local Dick’s Sporting Goods just before his start, so the story was already forming. And Josh Naylor wasted no time making one of a handful of strong defensive plays behind Plesac in the first inning by reaching into the stands in foul territory to make a brilliant catch.