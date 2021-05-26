Cancel
Relationship Advice

Meeting A Financial Advisor Before Settling Your Divorce

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reason you want to meet with a wealth advisor before settling your divorce is so that you can be better prepared. As a wealth manager and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® professional, I’ve seen many clients come to me after the divorce who have never even read their divorce decree. They are sometimes surprised by what they have agreed to. Some do not understand that some of what they agreed to will make things much harder for them going forward. Many mistakes can be avoided by negotiating better and knowing what you are agreeing to ahead of time.

