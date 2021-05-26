Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

A container ship carrying chemicals near Sri Lanka has been burning for 6 days

By kmclaughlin@businessinsider.com (Kelly McLaughlin)
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA container ship carrying chemicals caught fire off the coast of Sri Lanka last week. Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl was waiting to enter a port when it caught fire. All of the ship's crew members have been taken to safety. See more stories on Insider's business page. A container ship...

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Container Ship#Crew Members#Insider#The Associated Press#Sri Lankan Navy#Colombo#Nitric Acid#Firefighters#Hazira#Tugboats#Safety#X Press Feeders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Related
Energy Industryirvinetimes.com

Sri Lanka testing for oil in waters near stricken cargo ship

Sri Lankan authorities have taken water samples to try to determine whether a fire-ravaged cargo ship slowly sinking off the coast is leaking oil, officials said. Results of the tests taken on Thursday by the Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority are still pending, the country’s environment minister added. The...
Advocacyworldcapitaltimes.com

Sri Lanka fears more pollution following sinking of container ship

Sri Lankan authorities are bracing themselves for a new wave of pollution, following the sinking of the container ship X-Press Pearl off the coast of Colombo. Up to three billion plastic pellets have already been released into the sea from the vessel. The ship’s cargo also included 25 tons of...
Accidentsglobalvoices.org

Accident on a chemical-laden ship triggers one of the biggest environmental disasters in Sri Lanka

On May 20, 2021, a Singaporean container ship X-Press Pearl had caught fire on the Laccadive Sea, 18 kilometres off the west coast of Sri Lanka near the capital Colombo. After a week of firefighting efforts, the vessel was declared a total loss and had started to sink releasing burnt debris. The X-Press Pearl was carrying 1,486 containers of chemicals and cosmetics, including 28 containers of plastic pellets and 25 tonnes of extremely combustible nitric acid and sodium hydroxide, which were loaded from a port in Gujarat, India. Apart from the burnt debris, it also threatens an oil spill as the ship had more than 300 tonnes of fuel in its tanks.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Newsweek

Sri Lanka Prepares for Possible Oil Spill After Ship Carrying 25 Tons of Acid Sinks

Sri Lankan officials are bracing for a potentially disastrous oil spill after the container ship X-Press Pearl caught fire and sank off the Sri Lanka coast. Twenty-five metric tons of nitric acid have already been destroyed in the fire or spilled into the ocean, and plastic pellets called nurdles are washing up on miles of shoreline. Now, officials are worried that the ship's 278 tons of bunker fuel oil and 50 tons of gas oil in its tanks, as well as the 20 containers of lubricating oil it had on deck, will find their way into the Indian Ocean.
IndiaThe Weather Channel

Sri Lanka Bracing For Environmental Disaster as Burned Cargo Ship Partially Sinks Off Western Coast

The fire started two weeks ago. The ship was carrying tons of nitric acid and oil. Plastic "nurdles" from the vessel's cargo have already begun washing ashore. Government officials and environmentalists are bracing for disaster off the western coast of Sri Lanka after a container ship carrying tons of chemicals and other potentially hazardous cargo caught fire and partially sank.
Accidentsdawsoncountyjournal.com

A Cargo Ship Burns off Sri Lanka, Covering Beaches in Plastic Debris

Two weeks ago, a fire erupted on a cargo ship named the MV X-Press Pearl, which was carrying tons of chemicals and plastic pellets, while it was anchored near Colombo, Sri Lanka. Efforts to douse the fire were unsuccessful, and the damaged ship began spilling its cargo. Tons of plastic pellets, also known as nurdles, spilled from their containers and began washing ashore on nearby beaches. The pellets, used as raw material to manufacture other plastic products, can absorb harmful chemicals and can be mistaken for food by marine animals. The fire on the ship recently died down, but efforts to tow it to deeper water failed, and it appears to be slowly sinking. Local authorities and fishermen are now concerned about the possibility of an oil spill, as the sinking ship was carrying several hundred tons of fuel oil.
Economynewpaper24.com

Cargo ship carrying chemical compounds and cosmetics sinks off coast of Sri Lanka in marine catastrophe – NEWPAPER24

Cargo ship carrying chemical compounds and cosmetics sinks off coast of Sri Lanka in marine catastrophe. THE WHAT? A cargo ship named MV X-Press Pearl has sunk off the west coast of Sri Lanka. Carrying 25 tonnes of nitric acid, in addition to different chemical compounds and cosmetics, it’s mentioned to be one of many nation’s worst marine disasters up to now.
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

Fire-hit container ship off Sri Lanka coast starts to sink

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--The fire-hit container ship off the coast of Sri Lanka has started to sink on Thursday, with no signs of oil or chemical spills detected so far, the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said. “A joint operation in coordinating with local authorities and the Indian Coast Guard to mitigate...
Economytribuneledgernews.com

Singapore planning investigation into sinking ship near Sri Lanka

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said it aims to carry out its own investigation into a stricken chemicals-laden container ship that started to sink on Wednesday off the coast of Sri Lanka, threatening environmental disaster. The MPA said late on Wednesday that it "has been in constant communication with...
Economyalloaadvertiser.com

Sinking ship loaded with chemicals towed away from Sri Lanka’s coast

Salvage experts were attempting to tow a fire-stricken container ship that had been loaded with chemicals into the deep sea as the vessel started to sink off Sri Lanka’s main port, officials said. Water submerged the MV X-Press Pearl’s quarterdeck a day after firefighters extinguished a blaze that had been...
India24newshd.tv

Sri Lanka ship fire extinguished after 13 days

A fire aboard a cargo ship off Sri Lanka was finally extinguished Tuesday after a 13-day international operation, the navy said. Tonnes of microplastic granules from its cargo have inundated Sri Lanka's beaches, forcing a fishing ban and sparking fears of ecological devastation. Experts from Dutch salvage company SMIT boarded...