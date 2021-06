1. Braintree (15-7) One of the top public school programs in the entire state, the Wamps have made the Super 8 tournament five times since 2014. Braintree will rely on a new cast of players this year to continue the winning tradition, but return dynamic junior shortstop and UMass-Lowell commit Jordan Gorham, who hit .371 as a freshman. Gorham also cemented himself as the team’s ace and Chase Cahill showed he’s a viable No. 2 starter in the rotation as he picked up a win over Weymouth.