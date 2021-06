India attracted a total inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) of $ 6.24 billion in April 2021, 38% more than the total inflow of $ 4.53 billion in the corresponding month of the year. last year. In April, total FDI inflows of $ 4.44 billion were reported into the country, 60% more than the $ 2.77 billion reported in the same month last year, showed government data on Wednesday 23 June. (Read also: India received $ 64 billion in FDI in 2020, fifth in the world: UN)