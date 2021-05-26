Pope kisses Auschwitz tattoo of Holocaust survivor

May 28, 2021- We are 50 Holocaust survivors who volunteer at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. We are proud Americans, eternally grateful to this great nation that became our home after the war and enabled us to live in freedom and rebuild our lives and families. Yet today, our solemn obligation to the memory of those who were murdered in the most destructive eruption of antisemitism the world has ever experienced compels us to write this open letter to our leaders and fellow citizens.