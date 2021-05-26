Cancel
Pope kisses Auschwitz tattoo of Holocaust survivor

By AFP
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePope Francis kissed the tattoo of an Auschwitz survivor -- the number inked onto her forearm when she arrived at the concentration camp as a young girl -- as he met the 81-year-old in an emotional meeting Wednesday at the Vatican. Lidia Maksymowicz, who was deported to the camp when...

www.msn.com
