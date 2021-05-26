Majority says transgender athletes should play on teams that match birth identity: poll

Tommy Dorfman is known for raising their voice and using their platform to spread awareness around important social justice issues. For Pride this year, the 13 Reasons Why star teamed up with The Body Shop to encourage customers to support the Equality Act, which shields LGBTQ+ people from discrimination in the workplace, schools, and other key areas of life. "Being part of the trans community, we're under attack in more ways than I can even fully comprehend in my brain," Tommy told POPSUGAR. "There are 145 anti-trans bills that have been introduced across the US just this year alone, which is jaw-dropping. Just in the US, six [in] 10 trans people feel like they are actively discriminated against, which has an insane impact mentally on their well-being emotionally, spiritually, and physically." For Tommy, this is more than a partnership, it's a "movement to advance our equality not just for trans people, but for LGBTQ+ people all around."