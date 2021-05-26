Cancel
Minorities

Majority says transgender athletes should play on teams that match birth identity: poll

By Joseph Choi
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew polling data released by Gallup on Tuesday found that a majority of Americans believe transgender athletes should play on sports teams that match the gender they were assigned at birth. According to Gallup's survey, 62 percent of Americans believe trans athletes should only be permitted to play on teams...

