Update 1.03 has arrived for Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update weighs in at roughly 10 GB and is rolling out across all platforms now. This update fixes the crashes related to wireless headsets on Xbox and improves the performance of the PC version of the game. An issue was addressed in the first Mass Effect that was preventing players from reaching the max level, and various DLC bugs have been fixed in Mass Effect 2 and 3. Here’s everything new with Mass Effect Legendary Edition update 1.03.