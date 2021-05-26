President Biden hosts George Floyd's family a year after his death

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of race-motivated violence and police brutality that some readers may find distressing. Exactly a year after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris met with his family. Floyd's death sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality across the country. Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, spoke to the media after the interaction and said he had a great meeting with the President and Vice President. "He's a genuine guy. They always speak from the heart," said Philonise Floyd, before adding that he requested them to implement better police reform. "We're just thankful for what's going on and we just want the George Floyd Policing Act to be passed," said Philonese Floyd, reported CNN. "If you can make federal laws to protect the bird, which is the bald eagle, you can make federal laws to protect people of color."