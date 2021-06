Hundreds of people marched on the streets of Brazil after a social media influencer and her unborn baby were killed by a stray bullet during a police shootout with alleged criminals.Kathlen Romeu, 24, an interior designer, was hit by a single bullet shot at her torso on Tuesday when a shootout broke out between the police and criminals. The incident happened in the neighbourhood of Lins de Vasconcelos, north of Rio de Janeiro.An investigation has been launched to find out who fired the fatal shot.Just hours before her death, Romeu had revealed her pregnancy to her 20,000 Instagram followers by...