As the federal government continues efforts to reel in the tech giants, Amazon's logistics business has come in the crosshairs. A new bill introduced by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat representing Washington state, would likely force Amazon to sell off its Fulfilled by Amazon business, which packages and distributes items from third-party sellers purchased on its platform, The Seattle Times reports. The Ending Platform Monopolies Act, which also has Republican sponsors, is among four antitrust-focused bills up for a vote in the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Bloomberg reports.